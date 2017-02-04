Police crack Vile Parle murder case

more-in

The police said on Friday the 25-year-old girl found dead in her house in Vile Parle on December 6 last year was raped by suspect Debashish Dharhave after being strangled to death.

The police arrested Dharhave from Paschim Medinipur in West Bengal on January 31 after CCTV footage showed him peeping into the victim’s bedroom on the day of the murder.

Dharhave worked in a jewellery store in Vile Parle and had rented a room behind the victim’s house.

“On December 5, the victim returned home at midnight after a friend’s birthday party. Dharhave saw the door of her room was open and entered with the intention of sexually assaulting her. When she fought back, he strangled her and had sexual intercourse. He then set a pile of books next to the body on fire,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Virendra Mishra, Zone VIII.

Mr. Mishra said the CCTV footage was too blurred and is still being verified. Dharhave stayed in the area for a month after the crime and fled to his native Paschim Medinipur after he realised that the police were stepping up their investigation. “The murder was not a planned. It happened in the heat of the moment,” Mr. Mishra said.

Dharhave has been charged with murder, rape, unnatural sex, house-trespass with the intent to commit an offence punishable by death, mischief by fire or an explosive substance, and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code. He has been remanded in judicial custody.