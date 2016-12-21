Pledging to save a life

Birthday Present: Members of Bhagat family with Parvati Bhagat (centre) at her 71st birthday in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Yogesh Mhatre

more-in

MUMBAI: A Navi Mumbai septuagenarian, Parvati Bhagat celebrated her 71st birthday in a unique manner on Tuesday with 13 members of her family signing up to pledge their organs.

The Bhagats got together and filled the organ donation forms along with a small cake cutting ceremony. Ms. Bhagat said that her son, a doctor, was the one who came up with the idea. “He told me the importance of organ donation and how many lives we can save by this simple deed. It is the most precious gift I could get and I could give,” she said, adding that she was the eldest and her 18-year-old grandson was the youngest to pledge from the family.

Her son, Dr. Arunkumar Bhagat said, “There are many people out there who need a transplant and donors are not available in the same proportion to the demand.”

This is not the first time the Bhagat’s have pledged to donate organs, “Our family celebrated my mother’s 61st birthday by signing the eye donation forms 10 years ago,” Dr. Bhagat said.

According to Zonal Transplant Co-ordination Centre (ZTCC), the patient registration waiting list includes approximately 30 patients waiting for kidney transplants, 12-15 for liver, 16-17 for heart and 3-4 for lung transplants per month. ZTCC is a non-governmental organisation which implements the deceased donor programme as per Transplantation of Human Organ Act, 1994.

Though the number of people willing to donate organs have increased in last few years, in Mumbai, 2,995 people are waiting for a kidney transplant surgery, 187 are waiting for liver and 500 for corneas transplants, according to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute’s statistics.

Gesture like the one Bhagat family has made can take the cause of organ donation a long way.