Placed under house arrest: Sanjay Nirupam

more-in

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said police placed him under house arrest on Saturday to prevent him from protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of demonetisation.

Condemning the house arrest, MPCC chief and Lok Sabha MP Ashok Chavan said it was against the “basic principles of democracy.”

“I was told not to come out of my house until the PM was in Mumbai,” said Mr. Nirupam. Breaking the orders, he hit the streets near his residence where he was arrested along with other Congress activists.

Mumbai police officials, however, denied placing Mr. Nirupam under house arrest.

“Mr. Nirupam had sought permission to demonstrate at the Bandra Kurla Complex. We did not grant it because the High Court has directed that no demonstrations be held anywhere other than Azad Maidan... We later posted some personnel at his residence to ensure his safety,” JCP Deven Bharti said.