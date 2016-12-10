Peter Mukerjea seeks laptop in prison to write autobiography

more-in

Mumbai: Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who was arrested in Sheena Bora's murder case, filed an application on Friday in the CBI court seeking permission to use a laptop in the prison so he could write his autobiography.

“I want to write an autobiography and for that I want a laptop without Internet in the jail,” Peter told the special CBI court judge H.S. Mahajan during the hearing on Friday. CBI is likely to file a reply to his application on December 14.

In a handwritten application, Peter also said he was finding it difficult to write in long-hand. If allowed, he would work on the laptop for four hours a day and then hand it back to jail authorities, the application said.

“(I am) 61 years old and suffering from occasional memory fatigue and laptop will be of great help to aid in continuing the work without locating details during the writing and scripting process,” Peter said in the application.

He also applied for permission to go to Bengaluru to attend his neice's wedding.

At the last hearing, the court had granted the prime accused in the case Indrani Mukerjea permission to deposit demonetised currency notes in the bank through contacts outside the jail.

The court is likely to hear arguments on the framing of charges in the Sheena Bora murder case on December 19.

Indrani, her former driver Shyam Rai- who has turned approver in the case- and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna are accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012, while Peter is accused of being party to the conspiracy.