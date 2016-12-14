Peter Mukerjea plea to attend niece’s wedding rejected

more-in

The CBI court on Wednesday suggested that media executive Peter Mukerjea attend his niece’s wedding at Bengaluru through video conferencing.

Mr. Mukerjea, in Arthur Road jail in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case, filed an application before Judge H.S. Mahajan stating that it was his responsibility to be present at his niece’s wedding because his elder brother expired last year. He sought permission to go to Bengaluru from December 16 to 20. Rejecting the plea, the court said Mr. Mukerjea can attend the wedding on December 18 via video conferencing and give his blessings.