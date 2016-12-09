People in concentration camps better off than in locals: HC

more-in

Mumbai: Taking note of overcrowding in local trains, the Bombay High Court on Thursday observed that people in concentration camps during World War-II were better off.

A division bench of Justices V.M. Kanade and Nutan Sardessai was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Sameer Zaveri, who lost his legs in a railway accident. The PIL looks into issues of overcrowding and safety and security measures by the railways.

As per the court’s direction in the previous hearing, railway and police officers were in court. Railway officials informed the court that accidents and injuries in railways had reduced by 10 per cent. The officials said the gap between trains and platforms has been reduced and that several arrangements have been made to build elevators and lifts wherever possible. Their presentation highlighted the improvement in the railway infrastructure and said that they propose to build 24 foot over bridges. They said steps have been taken to build boundary walls so that people don’t cross railways tracks.

When told that around 80 lakh people travel by local trains daily, the court remarked that this must be the population of many European states. On being shown a video of man trying to get into the local train, the bench said people sent to concentration camps were better off. At the end of the presentation, the court said it is the duty of all departments to ensure commuter safety.