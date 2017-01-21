Patna teenager set to get TB treatment in city

more-in

Mumbai: A teenager from Patna will be put on the highly-controlled anti-Tuberculosis drug Bedaquiline following an order passed by the Delhi High Court on Friday. The 18-year-old is most likely to come to Mumbai for the treatment as Parel’s KEM hospital is currently implementing the drug trial in its site at Sewree Tuberculosis hospital. Besides Mumbai, Bedaquiline trials are also being conducted at Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Guwahati.

In Mumbai, 56 patients suffering from the drug resistant TB have been put on the trial at the Sewree TB Hospital. When asked about their progress, Dr. Daksha Shah, the city’s TB officer, refused to give any details. “All I can say is that 56 patients are currently getting the drug,” she said.

An insider however, said that though the drug has just been rolled out, not many results have converted to ‘negative sputum’. But we need to study the reports after some more time, the source said. Medical experts point out that the TB patients should be first thoroughly examined to rule out any lung cavities before they are put on any anti-TB drugs. The hidden bacteria in the cavities attack with a vengeance leading to more resistance.

If all measures are implemented correctly, doctors say Bedaquiline might work wonders in patients. “It is an extremely effective drug. We need to roll out its use to thousands of Indians dying of multi drug resistant TB every year,” said chest physician Dr. Zarir Udwadia from Hinduja Hospital. The Patna teenager had earlier consulted Dr. Udwadia who had suggested that she be put on Bedaquiline. “I am happy to hear the court’s order. No patient with TB, no matter how bad the resistance pattern, should be allowed to die for want of access to a drug that is potentially life saving. Whether that treatment is administered by the government, which has been unable to help her with their regimen for the last two years, or with a private centre like ours is immaterial,” said Dr. Udwadia adding that he will be happy to supervise the administration of the drug to the teenager. Dr. Udwadia has sourced Bedaquiline on compassionate grounds for many of his patients earlier.

Bedaquiline had brought in a lot of hopes for fighting tuberculosis as it is the first anti-TB drug to be rolled out after a gap of 40 years. With fewer drugs available and resistance on rise, accurate use of Bedaquiline is a key, say doctors.

For a patient to be put on Bedaquiline, he/she should show sensitivity to at least four available drugs. The drug is given under observation and hence admission is required for the first 15 days. The over all drug regime goes up to 6 months and costs about Rs 2 lakh. Since it is available only in five public sector hospitals, it is given free of cost to patients. Bedaquiline, manufactured by the Belgian pharma major Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, is recognised by the World Health Organisation as an “essential drug” in treating TB.