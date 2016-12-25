Parties sound municipal poll bugle

more-in

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched their campaigns for the elections to the the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, from the Bandra Kurla Complex. While the Prime Minister used the platform to present Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a leader with vision for Mumbai, Mr. Thackeray highlighted his party’s pet projects from the BKC dias.

“For us, the two main projects for the city are the coastal road and the development of the eastern water front. I urge the central ministry to help us (Shiv Sena) achieve this goal for Mumbaikars,” Mr. Thackeray said.

He also urged the Prime Minister to remove Shivaji’s forts from the control of the Archeological Survey of India. “I urge Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to keep land ownership with the Centre, but free up the port land so that we can construct memorials for several other revolutionaries born in Maharashtra.”

The Prime Minister called Mr. Fadnavis a visionary who would take Mumbai and the State ahead. Senior BJP leaders praised the fast decision-making of the Fadnavis government. “For several years, I was part of the State Assembly, but only heard of the Shivaji statue proposals. I congratulate the State government and the Chief Minister for doing this in record time,” Mr. Gadkari said.

Reacting to the criticism of the expenditure on the Shivaji statue, Mr. Fadnavis said, “I want to tell the critics of this statue that those who do not take care of their past are not only left with no present, but can’t secure their future either,” he said.