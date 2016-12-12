Parsi heritage walk held amid protests

more-in

Mumbai: Despite protests by a section of Parsis, a heritage-cum-educational walk was conducted on Sunday at Doongerwadi in Malabar Hill, where the community’s departed are laid to rest in the Tower of Silence. Protesters said religious place should not be used for the purpose of study or tour, but the organisers said they had all necessary permissions from the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP), the community’s apex body.

A 15-strong protest group landed up at the meeting point on Hughes Road at 10 a.m., where the 30 heritage walk participants had gathered, claiming that the walk hurt religious sentiments. A team from Malabar Hill police station were deployed to ensure a peaceful walk.

Hanoz Mistry, who had first raised objections last week via an email to the BPP trustees, said, “Doongerwadi is a religious place and extremely sacred for us. One cannot turn it into an object of study or tourism. There is plenty of literature available on Doongerwadi in books and on the internet. Why not use that, instead of allowing such tours?” Mr. Mistry, who had requested the BPP to refuse permission for the walk, added, “While the main point is that Doongerwadi is not a place for tourism, we also don’t allow women to enter the premises during their periods.” He said there were several young women participants.

The organisers said no rules were broken. “We had taken prior permission from the BPP, and had assured them that we will be not go near consecrated areas. We ensured that we remain in areas where non-Parsis, including the Doongerwadi staff like cleaners and gardeners, are allowed,” Shehernaz Nalwalla, a professor of Comparative Religion at Wilson College, said.

Ms. Nalwalla, one of the organisers, added, “It’s a purely educational exercise that we organise every year for the past 10 years. There were eight Parsis in the group. Even people from the community want to know more. Others included a conservationist, architect and a chef.”

“We don’t allow photography or videography during the walks,” Ramiyar Karanjia, principal, Dadar Athornan Institute, a religious school, said. “We are well aware about the restrictions and we kept our group very much within the limits set for non-Parsis,” Mr. Karanjia, who led the walk, added.

BPP trustees confirmed they have been permitting the walk for the past 10 years. “It is an educational walk and is scheduled at a time of day when there are no funeral rites taking place. We have the approval of our most revered High Priest, Dasturji Dr. Firoze Kotwal,” Yazdi Desai, chairman, BPP, said.

He said the opposition is politically motivated and against the BPP. “If we had not given permission, some of these same people would have opposed that too. The community, barring a few, is in favour of this educational walk.”

According to Mr Desai, all residents of the nearby Godrej Baug use Doongerwadi as there is an access road leading to the colony. “These includes menstruating women too. Should BPP stop that too? My fervent appeal to the genuine orthodox members of the community is to not be misguided by political opportunists masquerading as ‘defenders of the faith’,” he said.