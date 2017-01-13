Now, dial 181 to file dowry complaints

more-in

The State government recently told the Bombay High Court it has launched a toll-free helpline, 181, for women to lodge dowry and marriage related grievances. “The helpline is operational on a trial basis and will be functional within a short time,” said the State government in its affidavit.

A Division Bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice P.D. Naik was hearing a pubic interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Priscila Samuel. The PIL claims that although the Dowry Prohibition Act was enacted in 1961, the State had done little to curb dowry menace. The PIL urged the court to enquire into “mushrooming illegal business of marriage brokers and marriage service providers.”

The PIL said advertisements on matrimonial sites seeking dowry violated the Act, and aksed State authorities to regulate their functioning. The State said the sites could not be blocked as per the Information Technology Act, but they could be penalised if they were involved in illegal activities.

The affidavit also said that the grievance redress mechanism would be set up with the appointment of District Dowry Prohibition Officers. Ms. Samuel pointed out that the State had promised the court in April last year that it would appoint the officers within two months.

However, the affidavit said creating the posts require approval of departments such as general administration and finance, and involves issuing advertisements inviting job applications, followed by conducting interviews. The selection process and appointment of officers would take a minimum of five to six months.