Now, call centre link to drug racket

The spotlight is back on call centres in the metropolis, after 16 lakh tablets of psychotropic substances worth Rs. 57 lakh were seized by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials, in what is suspected to be an international smuggling racket.

The DRI’s Mumbai Zone Unit on Wednesday conducted searches at three call centres, their courier services at two locations and apprehended eight people, sources in the agency said.

The tablets, including ‘controlled’ psychotropic substances used as sedatives and mood elevators, were allegedly being transported by Allied Air Express in courier covers to Ludhiana, New Delhi and Sangli in Maharashtra.

The tablets included Alprazolam, Diazepam, Nitrazepam, Zolpidem and Amphetamine among others. “Some call centres in other States are also involved, and we are investigating,” said a senior DRI source.

Foreign orders

The call centres on Mira Road, Thane, were receiving orders from foreign clients. The modus operandi was for them to receive orders, mostly from American and British buyers, and these were passed on to Allied Air Express, which then supplied to various locations.

“They were packed by Allied in courier covers and sent to Delhi, from where they were shipped abroad by speed post labelled as medical samples,” an official said.

The DRI said they were working with Thane police to see if the call centres in the searches had any link to those that were part of the recent Rs. 500 crore scam operating from the area.

Thane police busted the racket run from 12 Mira Road centres, in which Indian callers posing as US tax officers threatened 6,000 US citizens into parting with the money to avoid ‘action’ over taxes. In October, the US Justice Department charged 61 defendants, including five call centre groups in connection with the scam.