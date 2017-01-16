Mumbai Marathon

Nothing official about it

MUMBAI: Senior State government officers too participated in the Mumbai Marathon, including Chief Secretary Swadheen Kshatriya and wife Anjana, Sales Tax Comissioner Rajeev Jalota and bureaucrats Sanjay Mukherjee and Sanjay Chahande. A group of officials from the Chief Mnister’s Office (CMO), which has been participating for several years now, also completed the six-kilometre Dream Run.

“I have been running in this prestigious marathon for the past few years, and have been encouraging colleagues to run,” said Mr. Kshatriya.

Mr. Jalota has been participating in the Dream Run since 2006, the year he was transferred to Mumbai. “I enjoy the Dream Run. I am always curious about the causes for which money is raised through the Dream Run. It also makes us aware of many issues. I will surely continue to run in future,” he said.

Kailas Bilonikar, a CMO official, ran the half-marathon for the second consecutive year. “We need to maintain our fitness and that’s the only motivation for me while practising for the half-marathon. I had completed it last year and did so today as well,” he said. Mr Bilonikar also participates in the Satara Marathon.

