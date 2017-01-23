Nothing concrete from BJP: Uddhav

more-in

MUMBAI: Locked in a stand-off with the BJP over a pact for the BMC elections, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said unless he gets a concrete proposal from other side, he will not comment on an alliance.

Faced with persistent media queries, Mr. Thackeray said the ‘deadline’ to clinch a deal is over. “One must know that there have been many deadlines after demonetisation. Unless I get a proposal from the BJP, I am not going say anything.”

At a press conference held on Sunday to elaborate on his party’s agenda for the BMC polls — the second such in four days — Mr. Thackeray reached out to lower middle class and middle class voters in Thane and Ulhasnagar with promises of property tax waivers for houses measuring up to 500 sq. ft. A similar scheme was promised to Mumbai voters three days ago.

“How can we forget Mumbai? We are coming up with a manifesto for the city soon, which will have more schemes. Right now, I want to announce that school children in uniform will not be charged fares on BEST buses if we are returned to power in Mumbai,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray was accompanied by Eknath Shinde, a senior party leader from Thane who has made several promises including developing a central park, a sports complex and constructing a dam to cater to the Thane Municipal Corporation area alone.

“The central park will come up on 30 acres near Kolshet, while the sports complex will be developed near Ghodbunder Road if we are re-elected in Thane,” Mr. Shinde said.