Nothing can stop Shivaji memorial project: Fadnavis

The tablaue carrying the Kalash at a function where the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavish along with other Maharashtra state ministers and BJP party office bearers received the "Holy Water" arrived from several districts of the state at Gateway of India in Mumbai on Friday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said nothing, even the Opposition, could stop the government from constructing the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue.

Mr. Fadnavis was speaking at an event at the Gateway of India to mark the end of a rally that began at Chembur on Friday morning. The procession of drummers and BJP supporters was led by a chariot carrying a replica of the Maratha king and urns containing soil and water from forts and rivers in the State’s different districts.

Mr. Fadnavis, who received the urns, said, “It is unfortunate the previous regime could not get permission to build the memorial. But we have kept the promise. The Bhoomipoojan and Jalpoojan of the world’s largest statue will be held tomorrow.” The event ended with cultural programmes, including popular Marathi music performance powada, dance forms such as dhangar, koli, laavani, gondhal and Govinda, and a performance by the dhol-Tasha group.

Earlier in the day, processions carrying urns from different districts of the State converged at Chembur.

Hiraman Appa Gawli (59), a leader of the Hindu Ekta Sanghatna and two-time president of Dhule BJP unit, said, “That soil from our historical Laling fort and water from our holy river Tapi will be used in the construction of this monument is matter of great joy for us and all residents of Dhule.”