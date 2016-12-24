New noise meters procured, State tells High Court

more-in

The State government on Friday informed the Bombay High Court that it had procured noise meters and that there would be no violation of noise pollution rules on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

A division bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Anuja Prabhudessai was hearing a bundle of petitions and public interest litigations (PILs) on the increase of noise pollution in the city. Some of the petitions raise concerns about pandals being erected in the city that cause enormous inconvenience to people, and about non-implementation of the noise pollutions rules. One of the PILs is about noise levels constantly being higer than the prescribed levels and the others highlight the use of loudspeakers and firecrackers in silent zones, and increase in the number of helipads in the city and State. Non-governmental organisation Awaaz Foundation had filed its petition in 2007, arguing for the need to measure noise pollution created by construction activity and traffic.

Additional chief secretary, home, K.P. Bakshi appeared in court on Friday as directed by a contempt notice issued by the bench. The court had issued the notice because even after repeated assurances, the State had not procured noise pollution meters, and several cases of noise pollution violation had been recorded.

However, the court was informed on Friday that the meters have been procured and distributed to officials concerned and steps will be taken to avoid any violation of noise pollution norms on Christmas and New Year’s Eve this year.

In the earlier hearing, the court was informed that 1,843 meters needed to test decibel levels would be procured only by September-end, after the Ganapati festival was over. The court had termed the State government’s approach as “very casual”.

In one of the previous hearings, it was brought to the notice of the court that the State had 494 meters to check noise levels, as against the required 2,295. The court had directed the State to grant approvals to hire new meters, make arrangements for their maintenance, ensure they were working properly and procure them at the earliest.