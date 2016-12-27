Navi Mumbai police gear up for a safe New Year’s Eve

staying vigilant: Police checks for drunk driving will begin on the December 30 and continue till the early hours of January 1. | Photo Credit: Yogesh Mhatre

NAVI MUMBAI: As the city gets ready to usher in the New Year with enthusiasm, the Navi Mumbai police have planned several measures and drives to ensure that citizens enjoy New Year’s Eve, but without compromising on road safety and security.

“It is very important that citizens welcome the New Year with happiness and safety. Thus, while celebrating, they should understand their responsibility as well. [We urge] people not to drink and drive, and if any incident occurs, to inform the nearest police station,” said Hemant Nagrale, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai.

The police have planned various awareness drives in the run up to New Year’s Eve. “To begin with, on December 30, the police and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will conduct a public awareness programme on de-addiction at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi,” he said.

Nakabandi operations to check drunk driving will start on December 30 and will continue until the early hours of New Year’s Day.

All police stations will organise meetings with hotel owners to brief them about the safety measures to be taken during the revelry. “We have emphasised on various safety messages, and have asked the hotel owners to put in place good security checks. Most importantly, we have asked them to ensure people do not drive after drinking, and to instead provide them drivers to avoid accidents,” he added

In addition, anti-sabotage checks will be conducted at spots where people gather to celebrate. Sufficient police personnel will be deployed at fixed points, malls and other crowded areas.

There will also be a police band performance at Shivaji Chowk at 8 p.m. on December 31.

The writer is a freelance journalist