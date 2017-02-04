Navi Mumbai anti-plastic drive nets ₹9.5 lakh in fines

more-in

MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) anti-plastic drive has resulted in 180 vendors being fined since April 1 last year for using plastic bags thicker than 50 microns. The fines collected total ₹9,55,000, civic officials said. In 2015, 42 vendors were pulled up and ₹2,80,000 was collected from them in fines.

Plastic pollution is a growing concern in Navi Mumbai, and one of the main reasons for pollution of water bodies. According to the NMMC’s Environment Status Report 2014-15, 15% of the daily solid waste collection of 700 tonnes is plastic. Officials said they have started the ‘Say No To Plastic’ drive in all areas.

“We have instructed our ward officers to conduct drives in their respective wards regularly. Shops using plastic bags above 50 microns will be fined,” D.S. Chabukswar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Zone 1, NMMC, said.

To encourage its staff to stop using plastic bags, the civic body had put up a stall to sell paper and cloth bags. The stall, run by a women’s organisation, saw over 400 employees making purchases. A similar stall was put up at Vashi bus depot last week.

Mr. Ankush Chavan. Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) said NMMC is taking action against plastic use.

“We have appealed to people to not use plastic carry bags, and opt for cotton, jute and paper bags instead. We also appeal to shopowners to stop offering ban plastic carry bags. People should carry their own bags from home to the market,” he said.