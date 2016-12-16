NMMC’s mobile app catches on

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) mobile application for making online payments for property and water tax has evoked a good response, with 1,000 people using it within a week of its launch.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative by a civic corporation in the State, the app, NMMC E-Connect, is an attempt to encourage cashless transactions, bring in more transparency and accountability. The app can be downloaded for Android and IOS users and needs a one-time registration. “It is user-friendly and all the procedures have been kept simple. The aim is to make citizens get the service within three clicks,” said NMMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

The app can also be used to lodge complaints on NMMC’s grievance portal. Residents can even track the status of their complaints and rate the solution, said Mr. Mundhe.

“It is indeed a novel initiative, especially useful when citizens are facing a cash crunch. We can now make payments as per our convenience, anytime of the day, irrespective of holidays, without standing in queues. We save on time and energy,” said Arvind Deshmukh, a builder. Shashi Nadar, a Nerul resident, said it was a “brilliant initiative” that would help citizens.

Altogether 273 grievances have been registered within a week of the app’s launch. “Close online tracking and follow-up of a complaint’s status by the complainant ensures efficient resolution. Further, as the status of complaints is easily accessible to all citizens and senior NMMC officials, it puts the pressure of accountability on officials,” said Sunil Gupta, an advocate who has registered a grievance against public toilets.

The NMMC has also kept Point of Sale (POS) machines at its headquarters, ward offices and in its air-conditioned bus services. “All the 80 AC buses now have POS machines, enabling passengers to swipe their credit or debit cards for buying tickets. There is already an app called Ridlr that can also be used to buy tickets,” Mr. Mundhe said.

“There is also a plan to start e ticketing machines, which are debit-and credit card-compatible, at all the bus depots, within 15-20 days,” he said.

NMMC is planning to start cashless transaction facilities for 23 other services through the app. “Our aim is to simplify the process of making payments. Hence, after providing access for payments through the website and consumer facilitation centres, a mobile app has been developed for this. It is heartwarming that the response has been encouraging,” said Mr. Mundhe.

The writer is a freelance journalist