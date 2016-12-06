NIA moves special court for lie-detector test on IRF manager

more-in

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday moved a special court seeking a lie-detector test on the guest relationship manager of the Zakir Naik-led Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), who was arrested for indoctrination of youngsters into joining ISIS.

The agency had taken him into custody along with two others on November 30. The court is likely to pass an order Tuesday.

“Arshi Qureshi has not consented to the test, and as per the Supreme Court guidelines, no tests can be conducted without the permission of the accused,” Mr. Qureshi’s lawyer Ishrat Khan said.

Khan in his reply filed on behalf of Mr. Qureshi informed the court that the accused has already undergone continuous interrogation earlier by Kerala police, then by crime branch and later by NIA.

Mr. Qureshi and two others were arrested after alleged ISIS member Ashfaq’s father filed a case against them after he went missing and informed his sister that he had joined the outfit.

Mr. Qureshi is accused of instigating Ashfaq to join ISIS. — PTI