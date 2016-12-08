NGO suggests involving locals to tackle malnutrition

more-in

Local intervention and community involvement have helped solve improve food supply, monitoring of children’s growth records and standards of cleanliness in Maharashtra’s anganwadis, a survey conducted by an NGO has revealed.

The Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation survey, titled Nutrition Rights Programme, covered 114 anganwadis in six districts of the State. In its first phase in November 2012, the programme involved forming of 51 ‘nutrition rights groups’ consisting of local residents. These groups underwent 224 training sessions before concentrating on the specific conditions in the respective anganwadi.

“Most anganwadis were found to have an extremely irregular food supply; the quantity of the food was not as per the government mandates. We streamlined this by telling the local residents to get more involved and ensure that the supply comes in time,” said Leni Choudhari, vice-president of the NGO.

According to Ms. Choudhari, innovations like introducing a ‘balkopra’ — or a corner in the anganwadi with a spread of food items — and kitchen gardens made a vast difference. Many anganwadis were found to be flouting the government rule that says they have to operate for four hours every day. Residents decided that one of them would be present when the anganwadi opened every day and would note down the timings and the reasons for opening late or shutting early. This method worked, and the anganwadi workers became punctual, the NGO said.

“After implementing the programme, we observed that local communities had started demanding regular growth monitor check-ups of the children. We made people aware about the facilities that the government provides,” said Tarang Mishra, senior manager at the foundation.

The writer is an intern with The Hindu