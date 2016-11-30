NCP supporters’ clash: four arrested

more-in

Mumbai: Four persons were arrested in connection with the clash that broke out between two rival groups of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at a rally in Deonar on Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday.

Nine people had been booked soon after the scuffle between the supporters of NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Sanjay Dina Patil. Mr. Malik, a spokesperson of the Maharashtra unit, was present at the meeting, while Mr. Patil, a former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai, arrived late.

Supporters of both the leaders later gathered outside Deonar police station . Mr. Malik alleged that Mr. Patil resorted to firing at the event, and he was injured in an attack by his sword-wielding supporters. However, Mr. Patil rejected the allegations, and claimed that it was he who was attacked with swords when he was coming to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare termed the incident serious and unfortunate. Mr. Tatkare told reporters that he spoke to both the leaders and was verifying the incident independently from the party workers present there.

He said the leaders had put forth their versions before him. “I will jointly speak to them again. They had differences over appointment of block presidents.”