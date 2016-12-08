Municipal school enrolment drops by 45% in seven years

more-in

The total number of students enrolling in Class 1 of the city’s municipal schools has fallen by 45 per cent in a seven-year period, according to a report by non-governmental organisation Praja Foundation.

Replies to RTI queries filed by the city-based NGO have revealed that the enrolment in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) schools in Class 1 decreased to 34,549 in 2015-16 from 63,392 in 2008-09. The report also said the dropout rate in municipal schools stands at a worrisome 15 per 100 students.

“Municipal schools are supposed to support the low-income strata of society and in spite of increasing budgets, these figures show that the quality of education in these schools is falling,” said Nitai Mehta, Managing Trustee at the NGO.

The NGO conducted a time-series analysis to study the future of municipal education and it predicted that total number of students being enrolled in Class 1 in municipal schools could fall even further in the coming years. “If this slide in the numbers of enrolment continues, we calculate that only 5,558 students would be enrolled in class 1 in 2019-20,” said Mehta.

Dropout rates are equally worrisome. The report shows 57,788 students dropped out of municipal schools in 2015-16 as compared to 32,580 in 2011-12, a 56 per cent increase. The dropout of students in Marathi-medium schools has gone up by around 7.4 per cent over the past five years.

The authorities, however, had a different story to tell. Mahesh Palkar, Education officer at the MCGM, said the high dropout rates had to be seen in the context of extraneous factors like migration of families from the cities, shift from Marathi medium to English medium, and so on. “Students come from different states to the city every year and leave at the same rate. As for the falling enrolment, there are other factors like population in a certain age group continuously fluctuating,” Mr. Palkar told The Hindu.

The NGO also conducted a survey along with Neilsen among families living in the city, and while 45 per cent of respondents felt facilities given to students are ‘not very good’, 55 per cent felt the quality of education was not up to the mark.

Mr. Palkar did not agree that parents preferred private schools to BMC-run schools. He said MCGM has been carrying out reforms in schools and the quality of education and facilities are improving by the day.

However, the NGO said an increase in budgetary allocation did not correspond to an improvement in quality.

The writer is an intern with The Hindu