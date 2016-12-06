Mungantiwar in altercation at demonetisation debate

more-in

NAGPUR: State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had a heated exchange on Monday with some members of the audience at a discussion on demonetisation when they accused him of being insensitive to the poor. He was trying to explain his government’s position on the issue when the remarks were made by audience members.

A visibly infuriated Mr. Mungantiwar argued with with the man who had interrupted his speech, asked him his name and said he could identify his political affiliation in a minute. The minister also claimed that other participants in the programme — former Maharashtra finance minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, AAP leader Ashutosh and Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam — had brought their supporters with them, while he had come alone.

“Conflicting statements are coming from the Opposition members on demonetisation, but common people have accepted the change. Everyone except our political opponents have welcomed this step. We agree that this won’t result in a cashless society, but it can result in less cash,” Mr. Mungantiwar said, adding he had come for an academic discussion, not a political one.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and former journalist Ashutosh took a dig at Mr. Mungantiwar, saying people had the right to ask questions in a democracy: “Should we stop asking questions? We, the leaders, should show some sensitivity. But alarm bells are ringing now because this Prime Minster has not addressed a single press conference in two-and-a-half years.”

Ms. Gorhe said the audience’s political affiliations did not matter. “The important thing is that they are all Indians,” she added.