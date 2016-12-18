Mumbai women assert their right to loiter

Women travelling in the general compartment of the last train from Churchgate to Borivali in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Subha Sharma

At 11 p.m. at Churchgate station, there is still a bustle, mostly people rushing to catch trains rather than coming into south Mumbai.

Outside the station, close to the taxi stand, a group of young women is catching a smoke. A middle-aged man, clearly inebriated, staggers up. “Beta, kahan jaana hai” he asks one of the women. The taxi drivers are curious, but don’t offer assistance. A police constable strolls across, asks if the man has touched them.

The women quickly enter the more ‘secure’ environment of the station.

They are post-graduate students from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

“This is a women’s studies class in action,” says Pratikshya Priyadarshini, their teacher. “We’re always told we are taking a risk by being out on the streets at night. But it ought to be your responsibility, not ours, to ensure the risk doesn’t remain a risk any more.”

Just like men

The students, along with a few others gathered via social media, are part of the Why Loiter? event. The agenda? To simply stroll down the Marine Drive and take the last train home, to assert women’s right to be in a public place and have fun, just like men do.

Violation isn’t just physical contact, Ms. Priyadarshini says. “Even their definition of harassment is restricted. They don’t realise that they are violating your space by standing near you, staring at you and speaking to you. That man just thought it was okay to do so.”