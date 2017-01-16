Mumbai University mark sheets to have QR code

more-in

MUMBAI: Mark sheets and graduation certificates issued by Mumbai University this academic term will be equipped with QR code.

Last year, the university had initiated digital mark sheets that could be directly downloaded from the MU website.

“This code prevents the certificates from being faked, tampered with or distorted in any manner. It could help future employers or other universities to verify certificates presented online by students,” said Leeladhar Bansode, public relations officer of the university.