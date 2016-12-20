More Air India wide-body flights on Mumbai-Delhi route

more-in

MUMBAI: Encouraged by the response to its wide-body operations in the Mumbai-Delhi sector, national carrier Air India is planning to operate more wide-body flights on this busy route, a senior official has said.

“We have received overwhelming response to our Boeing 747 Jumbo operation in the Mumbai-Delhi sector, and are now planning to deploy more such flights on this route. A decision will be taken shortly,” a spokesperson said.

Starting December 13, Air India has deployed the double deck Jumbo aircraft in the Mumbai-Delhi sector due to capacity constraints at the Mumbai airport, which is unable to allocate any additional landing slot to airlines. The Boeing 747 has been pressed into service till January 15, 2017, and its operation may be extended depending on the demand, the spokesperson said. The additional capacity in this sector has helped in keeping airfares under control during peak hours.