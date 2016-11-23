Modi says no to rollback; Sena non-committal on joining protest

Mumbai: Days after joining a protest by the Trinamool Congress, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday appeared non-committal on whether it will stand with the Opposition at Wednesday’s protest against demonetisation, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A delegation of 13 MPs led by Anandrao Adsul, Sena group leader in the Lok Sabha, and Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP, met the PM and congratulated him on the bold and historic decision. They submitted a two-page memorandum demanding that the government allow all urban cooperative banks, credit cooperative societies, and district central cooperative banks to do financial transactions using old notes. The memorandum said, “It is the cooperative movement, which has sustained the economic needs of a large section of population for more than 50 years. The district cooperative institutions have a direct linkage with the farmers, and enable them to buy fertilisers, seeds, and agricultural equipment.”

It said that the ban on cooperative banks from accepting old notes for deposits and loan payments has hit those who do not have accounts in the nationalised banks and has halted the daily activities of the farmers.

Sena sources said Mr. Modi chided the MPs for protesting the demonetisation, but pointed out that Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray would have been happy with his decision. He also indicated that the BJP would go ahead with the decision despite the Sena’s criticism, and therefore the saffron ally had little option but to go along with the decision.

“The PM was in a good mood. He assured us that he will definitely discuss with the cooperative banks, and find a solution soon,” Mr. Adsul told reporters. When asked if they will join the Opposition morcha, Mr. Adsul and Mr. Raut remained non-commital. “We have met the President, and the Prime Minister, and if need be, we will meet the PM again. The common man’s problems are not the domain of any single party. It concerns all of us,” Mr. Raut told reporters in Delhi.

However, in Mumbai, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray continued to criticise the BJP’s attempt to link the support for demonetisation with nationalism. Attacking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his recent public statements that opposing demonetisation is against the country’s national interest, Mr. Thackeray said, “You do not need to teach patriotism to people who are distressed and quietly standing in queues. Their hard-earned money contributes to the economy. You should not label them as patriots or anti-nationals as per your whims and fancies.”