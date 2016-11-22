Mixed showing in polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council

more-in

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena coalition together snared three of the six seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections on Tuesday, with the opposition Congress winning two and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) bagging one in what culminated in a mixed-bag show of sorts for all political players.

The BJP won two, the Gondia-Bhandardara seat and the Jalgaon seat. Two-time Nagpur city corporator Parinay Fuke bagged the Gondia seat, securing a total of 153 votes.

The BJP’s Chandu Patel bagged the Jalgaon seat comfortably, defeating his rival, independent candidate Adv. Vijay Patil by more than 70 votes.

But the Shiv Sena’s Tanaji Yadav, who snared the Yavatmal seat for his party, finished in high style, securing a massive 348 votes to comprehensively trounce his rival, Congress candidate Shankar Badhe, who garnered a paltry 78 votes.

Likewise, the NCP candidate for the Pune MLC seat, builder and influential power broker Anil Bhosale, triumphed massively too, securing an impressive 440 votes against the BJP’s Ashok Yenpure, who garnered a mere 133 in comparison.

Mohanrao Kadam of the Congress won the Satara-Sangli seat in Western Maharashtra by a comfortable margin of 64 votes, securing a total of 309 votes. The Nanded seat was a close fight with Amar Rajurkar of the Congress (who secured 246 votes) finally beating independent candidate Sunder Shinde (who clocked 208 votes) by a slender margin.

As many as 98.36 per cent of the elected representatives of the six self-government local bodies had exercised their franchise in the biennial elections to the Legislative Council that were held on November 19.