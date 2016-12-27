Minister’s praise of alleged harasser invites oppn. ire

more-in

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Minister Vidya Thakur’s praise for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing’s former city president has come under fire from the opposition.

Ganesh Pandey, former city president of the BJP’s youth wing, resigned from his post after a senior woman party activist levelled charges of molestation on him.

At a youth wing’s function in Parel on Sunday night, Ms. Thakur said, “All presidents of the youth wing of the party have done a tremendous job. From Prakash bhai to Ganesh Pandey, all have given a big contribution to the party.”

The woman worker had written a letter to BJP’s city president Ashish Shelar explaining the incident which allegedly took place on the sidelines of a three-day executive committee meeting in Mathura. The woman had alleged that Mr. Pandey called her to his room where he was drinking with others, and then he asked obscene questions to her. While he was making dirty jokes, she tried to leave, but he held her hand. Mr. Pandey had denied the allegations, but tendered his resignation.

Despite claims from the party to take the matter to its conclusion, the matter seems to have been sidelined. With Ms. Thakur praising Mr. Pandey, it is said that all allegations against have have been forgiven.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said it shows how people with serious accusations roam without fear under the BJP rule. “If the offence is as serious as this one, the BJP leaders should have waited till the accused gets clean chit from the investigating agencies. It clearly shows that no one would be harmed if he had protection of the BJP,” said Chitra Wagh, State president of the NCP’s women wing.