Medical Council elections: low voter turnout expected

more-in

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) elections on December 18 face a problem: voter turnout.

The State’s 36 districts have just one voting booth each; and only physical ballot is permitted, so to vote, doctors will have to travel to the booth for the area in which they are registered, which may not be the location in which they practise.

Too few booths

Even in Mumbai, there are only two booths: JJ Hospital in Mumbai Urban and Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya in Bandra East for Mumbai Suburban.

Of about 82,000 registered medical practitioners in the State, only about 12,000 voted in the last elections in 2009. “This time we are hoping to have a turnout of 20,000 to 25,000; this is very less,” says Shivkumar Utture, a Mumbai general surgeon who is contesting the polls. “Why would a doctor want to travel so much?” He says that while some doctors make the best of the situation by organising reunions with old friends and colleagues, that would not necessarily motivate everyone. “We are in a digital era. It is sad that our medical council elections are still held in this outdated manner.”

“Many doctors are posted in government hospitals,” says paediatric and neonatal surgeon Ketan Parikh, who is also contesting. “It is very difficult for them to get leave.” To vote, doctors in rural areas may need to travel up to 150 km. “Changing the pattern of elections should have been considered strongly by the government,” Dr. Parikh says.

The Association of Medical Consultants, which represents over 8,000 doctors in the city, had in 2001 suggested to the government that the MMC elections should be held at taluka rather than district level.

There are murmurs within the medical fraternity about some of the panels contesting sponsoring doctors’s travel to get them to vote.