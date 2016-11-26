Massive fire guts Jogeshwari market

more-in

A massive blaze erupted in a furniture market in Jogeshwari, gutting scores of small-scale manufacturing units and shops in the cramped market on Friday.

Fire officials said the fire broke out in the Ghas Compound near the Jogeshwari crematorium and was reported at around 12:45 p.m.

Four fire tenders were sent to the spot. However, heavy traffic on Link Road delayed the fire tenders and the fire increased in intensity. Additional fire tenders were called for and a total of 16 fire tenders and 10 water tankers were pressed into service.

“At least five gas cylinders were heard exploding while we were getting the fire under control. Several gas-powered tools like acetylene gas cutters are also suspected to have exploded,” said a fire official.

The Mumbai Police also rushed several teams to the spot to assist with evacuation and crowd management. Police officials said that the area was evacuated, and no casualties were reported. The flames and smoke created due to the fire was visible as far away as the Lokhandwala complex in Oshiwara. Pictures and videos of the blaze went viral on social media within an hour of the fire breaking out. The fire was brought under control late on Friday evening. .

“There was a high presence of flammable material like wood, plastic and gas-powered equipment, which resulted in the fire spreading,” another fire brigade officer said.