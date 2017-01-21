Man leaves wife for being a Dalit, arrested

more-in

The Nerul police have arrested a 29-year-old man on charges of atrocity after he allegedly abandoned his wife her for being a Dalit. Police said the accused, Sanket Balkrishna Devle, a resident of Sector-10, Nerul, had met the 28-year-old girl a year ago at a job interview.

They soon entered into a relationship and a few months later, Devle proposed marriage. The victim’s brother said, “He did not allow any of us to meet his family members. He used to threaten to commit suicide if we tried to meet his family as they would not support their marriage. For the happiness of my sister, we agreed. We wanted the marriage to happen in Buddhist tradition, but since he insisted on a temple marriage, we agreed to that too.”

After marriage, instead of taking his wife home, Devle rented another flat in Nerul and made her stay there. “He would leave this flat every morning around 9 a.m. and head to his mother’s house, from where he left for work. He would return to their flat only at night. Four months into the marriage, he suddenly disappeared,” the brother said.

When Devle failed to return, his wife filed a missing person complaint, and learnt after a few days that he was at his aunt’s. When she and her family members confronted him, he pointed to her caste. “He abused our caste and said it was a shame for him to marry a Dalit. He was a Maratha, and claimed he had to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000 to the Maratha community for marrying a Dalit. His brother and mother too asked my sister to leave their house and not return,” the brother said.

“While the victim’s husband was arrested on charges of atrocity, her mother-in-law Deepali Balkrishna Devle and brother-in-law Ankesh Balkrishna Devle have been booked for dowry harassment and are yet to be arrested,” Senior PI Ashok Rajput said. The atrocity case is being investigated by ACP Kiran Patil.