Mallya’s Airbus: HC gives last chance for re-evaluation

more-in

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday gave the service tax department the last chance to re-evaluate the base price of a Airbus owned by Vijay Mallya.

A Division Bench of Justice S.C. Dharmadhikari and Justice B.P. Colabawalla was hearing an appeal filed by the service tax department, which challenged an order passed by the Debt Recovery Tribunal in 2014. There is another petition filed by the department, which seeks to recall the auction of the Airbus.

Mallya’s Airbus, which has the capacity to carry 25 passengers and about six crew members, had been attached by the department.

The plea is that Mallya owes Rs. 32.68 crore as service tax from the tickets sold to passengers of Kingfisher Airlines between April 2011 and September 2012. The total dues that Mallya owes to the department stand at about Rs. 532 crore.

Report by Jan. 19

The court asked the department to submit a report by January 19.

Mallya’s Kingfisher House in Mumbai and Kingfisher Villa in Goa will also be auctioned once again after three failed attempts.