Making healthcare affordable for the masses

Top doctors from across the country discussed how affordable healthcare is being brought to the masses at the Tata Memorial Centre’s platinum jubilee conference on Friday.

From cutting costs and subsidising treatment for the poor to doing away with unwanted medical investigations and bulk purchase of medicines, top medical institutions shared their unique healthcare models.

Dr. Sunil Chandy, director, Christian Medical College Hospital, Vellore, said, “Medicine is a clinical, hand-based approach. Today it has taken an investigation-based approach. If we want to cater to large masses, we need to go back to our old approach.”

The hospital is known for its philanthropy model where the staff, too, joins to serve people. Dr. Chandy said the hospital has a state-of-art private care facility, which is used by 35% of their patients. “The margins are used to give concessions to people who cannot afford treatment.”

The shift to medical tests that have added to healthcare costs was also debated. “I am cancelling treatments and tests recommended to patients in at least 15% of cases. I am scaling down because there is so much over-investigation and over-diagnosis,” Dr. Chandy said.

The director of the Tata Memorial Centre, Dr. R.A. Badwe, said the Parel hospital, which caters to 67,000 cancer patients every year, does only the tests and diagnosis that are required, and nothing optional.

He said healthcare models should be self-sustainable, and the Tata model is yet to achieve that. Dr. Badwe says they plan to reach the goal in one year. “We are have a shortfall of about ₹30 crore, which we aim to cover in another year,” Dr. Badwe said,

He said there were plans to achieve the target by adding a slight surcharge on medicines purchased in bulk. “Even with the surcharge, the paying-category patients will get medicines at subsidised rates.”