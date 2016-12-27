Maharashtra to penalise misuse of allotted State land

more-in

Mumbai: After much criticism for not taking stock of its own land bank, the Maharashtra government has tightened regulations related to land allotted on lease to ensure it is used for its intended purpose.

A new policy passed by the State Cabinet on Tuesday sets a limit on extensions granted to leased plots, besides increasing charges for extension on a telescopic basis.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in its reports, has repeatedly pointed out the misuse of the Government Resolution dated November 21, 1957, which gives the government unlimited power to extend leases.

In 2012, a detailed CAG report had said that acres of government land allotted on lease basis to charitable trusts and industries at throwaway prices was lying vacant. Much of this was cornered by trusts owned by politicians and powerful industrialists. The CAG had pointed out nearly 532.78 hectare of State land had been lying unutilised for periods ranging from 22 to 30 years. As much as 446.86 hectares had been unutilised for 30 to 36 years.

“The earlier extension policy was open-ended, with no limit prescribed. But now, for the first time, we have put an outer limit to ensure the person who has possession of the land expedites construction on the plot,” State Chief Secretary Swadheen Kshatriya told The Hindu.

Under the new policy, five extensions will be allowed for the leased plot. While the first extension will be allowed for three years, the subsequent extensions will be for two years each. “For the first of these extensions, the rate charged will be 2% of the ready reckoner (RR), for the next it will be 3%, for the third its will be 5%, and so on and so forth on a telescopic basis. The maximum extensions allowed will be five,” said a senior official of the Maharashtra Revenue Department.

If the person is found not to have started construction after the five extensions, the land will be reclaimed by the State. If the construction starts ten years after the land was leased, a charge of 12% of RR will be levied until the work is complete.

The CAG had pointed out that in some cases, land was allotted for educational purposes on the basis of a 60-year-old GR, leading to a loss of revenue to State. In most cases, land allotted for a specific purpose was never used for the same, and only ended up being usurped by the trust or the organisation.

Under the allotment rules till now, the government gives land on lease and occupancy basis, with a condition that construction begins in the first three years. Thereafter, an extension is given for three years by the Collector, charging 10 to 20 times the amount of the non-agriculture assessment of the plot.

“Not only was this amount too low, but there was no limit after the first extension. This meant that in many cases, people didn’t use the land meant for its original purpose, and cornered it for private gains,” said a senior official.