Maharashtra presents supplementary demands worth Rs 9,489 crore

NAGPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government on Monday presented supplementary demands of around Rs. 9,489 crore for the current fiscal on the first day of the winter session of the State legislature. This comes three months after the Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar presented supplementary demands worth Rs. 13,000 in the monsoon session of the legislature.

A supplementary demand is additional grant for a government to meet its expenditure.

While a large chunk of the supplementary demands has gone to the Agriculture, Urban Development and Power departments, with the government allocating around Rs. 1,707 crore, Rs. 1,475 crore and Rs. 1,350 crore to these respectively, the State government’s decision to allocate Rs. 4.80 crore to buy 24 cars at the district level for the use of visiting VVIPs, including ministers and State guests, is likely to come under scrutiny.

Altogether Rs. 1,623 crore out of the total demand for agriculture is reserved as the State’s share for crop insurance schemes. The State also has the forthcoming municipal corporation elections in mind, with an allocation of around Rs. 1283 crore, which includes Rs. 167 crore for infrastructure development, Rs. 323 crore for the smart city programme and Rs. 115 crore for schemes by the State government. With over 26 zilla parishads going to the polls in February 2017, Rs. 413 crore has been allocated for village-level developmental activities.

Ironically, the BJP had targeted the Congress-led State government in the past for raising higher supplementary demands, calling it “financial indiscipline”. It was Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who had criticised the then Congress-NCP government in 2011 for presenting supplementary demands worth thousands of crores. “They targeted us for presenting supplementary demands. What are they doing now? We are going to ask for an explanation on every single rupee they have allotted in these demands,” Prithviraj Chavan, Congress leader and former Chief Minister, said.

Ever since it came to power in October 2014, the BJP-led government has presented supplementary demands worth Rs. 70,000 crore, an additional expenditure.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India too, in its report on State finances for the financial year 2014-15, had come down on the State over its unnecessary, excessive supplementary provisions.

With the ongoing Maratha agitation and demand of reservation for the community, the State government’s Social Justice Department has allocated Rs. 2 crore out of the total Rs. 336 crore to study the community’s ‘backwardness’.