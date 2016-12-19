Maharashtra captures chunk of foreign investments: Minister

more-in

Maharashtra has bagged a big portion of the Foreign Direct Investments that were received by the country in the first six months of current financial year, Industries Minister, Subhash Desai said.

Of the total investments of Rs. 1,44,674 crore that have come into the country in April–September period this year, the State has received investments worth Rs 68,409 crore, Mr. Desai said.

“The State has achieved a percentage value of 84.5 in terms of ease of doing business. It has gone up substantially from 49.5 per cent and is expected to rise up to 90 per cent in near future,” he said, while releasing the data here recently.

He added that Singapore’s Asian Competitiveness Association has chosen Maharashtra for a top slot in industrial progress.

The investments have come mainly from Japan, England, Mauritius, U.S.A. and Netherlands, in fields like service sector, real estate and infrastructure, computer hardware and software, telecommunications, and motor vehicles and medicines.

According to Mr. Desai, the State attracted foreign investments worth Rs. 62,731 crore in 2015–16, as compared to Delhi, which received Rs. 83,288 crore.

However, Delhi lagged behind Maharashtra in the April–September period this year by getting Rs. 23,415 crore worth foreign investment, Mr. Desai said.

The figures of the investments received by other states last year and in April—September period this year, are: Tamil Nadu — Rs. 29,781 crore and Rs. 4,136 crore; Karnataka — Rs. 26,791 crore and Rs. 7,216 crore; Andhra Pradesh — Rs. 10,315 crore and Rs. 7,204 crore; and Gujarat — Rs. 14,667 crore and Rs. 2,462 crore.

“These are figures only of equity. If seen along with reinvestment of profit and other capital investments, this figure becomes all the more impressive,” Mr. Desai said.

On the impact of demonetisation, he said, “It will have some impact on medium and small medium industries for some time, but with the situation returning to normal, the sector will be back on its feet again.” — PTI