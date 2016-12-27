Maharashtra Cabinet decides on Rohit Deo as Advocate General

more-in

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday made a decision to appoint associate Advocate General (AG) Rohit Deo as permanent Advocate General of the Bombay High Court.

Sources at Mantralaya have confirmed the decision of the State Cabinet to appoint Mr Deo and it now awaits a formal notification after Governor approval.

Mr. Deo has been the acting AG for eight months now and will work as the permanent AG after court re-opens from Christmas vacations on January 4, 2017.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr Deo said, "I am in Himachal Pradesh and I had no network there. Only after I reached Shimla did I come to know about the Cabinet's decision from my friends in the legal fraternity."

Since 2014, the HC has witnessed the post being filed by many but not for more than six months by any.

On November 18, 2014, Sunil Manohar was appointed as AG, but resigned on June 9, 2015. On June 11, 2015, additional solicitor general Anil Singh was given an additional post of the acting AG. On October 14, 2015, Shreehari Aney was appointed as the AG and he resigned on March 22, 2016.