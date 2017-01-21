MNS demands Balasaheb’s portrait in NMMC auditorium

more-in

Mumbai: Despite the very public rift between cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, who lead the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) respectively, the MNS in Navi Mumbai has demanded that a portrait of Shiv Sena founder, late Balasaheb Thackeray, be put up in the auditorium of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters at Belapur.

A letter with the demand has been submitted to Mayor Sudhkar Sonawane and Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. In the letter, Navi Mumbai MNS president Gajanan Kale has assured that all expenses incurred will be borne by his party, which will be engaging renowned artists. The portraint will be gifted to the NMMC.

Mr. Kale said, “This is a tribute to a true nationalist and to a respected mass leader, Balasaheb Thackeray, who devoted his entire life to fighting for the rights and welfare of the sons of the soil, the Maharashtrians, and the State.”

Navi Mumbai MNS secretary Kaustubh More said Balasaheb had laid the foundation and inaugurated many facilities in Navi Mumbai, including the Vishnudas Bhave Cultural Hall at Vashi and the NMMC Civil Hospital Vashi. “It was Balasheb who had forced the government to close down nearly 103 stone quarries in Navi Mumbai, bringing much-needed relief to citizens by making the city pollution-free.”

NMMC commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said he is yet to receive a letter from the MNS in this regard. “If there is such a proposal, it will be dealt with as per government policy,” he said.

The MNS move was welcomed by the Sena, with its chief coordinator for Navi Mumbai, Vitthal More, saying, “Balasahbeji was a leader of the people and his work has inspired many. If any political party demands or proposes that his portrait or statue be put up, we will support it.”

MNS leaders will now be sending copies of the letter to other political parties and corporators, asking for support to their demand.