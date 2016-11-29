Lakdawala men planning bid on businessman’s life held

more-in

Mumbai: The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested three alleged aides of wanted gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, who were allegedly preparing to attack a city-based businessmen after he refused to accede to their extortion demands.

According to Crime Branch officials, the accused have been identified as Sagar Indulkar, 25, Ankush Tayde, 21 and Sagar Chavan, 24. They said the businessmen had been receiving calls from Lakdawala, who had allegedly demanded Rs. 2 crore. When he refused, Lakdawala told his aide Prashant Rao, who is currently in jail, to carry out an attack. Police said Rao has been handling Lakdawala's affairs in India and recruiting henchmen for him.

A Crime Branch officer said, “We had received information that the trio, on Rao’s orders, were going to kill the businessman in his office on S.V. Road in Jogeshwari, and we accordingly deployed our personnel in plainclothes near the office. We intercepted two men on a motorbike as they approached the building on Monday morning, and recovered a 7.65mm bore pistol with five live rounds from one. The other was carrying a dagger.”

The duo, later identified as Indulkar and Tayde, were taken to the AEC office where they allegedly revealed Chavan’s involvement during questioning. Chavan was picked up from his residence in Mira Road. An officer said Indulkar was working at an automobile service centre in Mira Road and had been arrested for stabbing his wife a year ago.

“While in judicial custory, he was recruited into the Lakdawala gang by Rao. He remained in touch after getting bail, and earlier this month, Rao called him up with instructions to kill the businessman. Indulkar roped in Tayde for the job as the two are good friends, while Chavan was also made part of the team on Rao’s orders as he knows him well. Chavan procured the arms and ammunition for the job,” another officer added.

The trio have been charged with planning to commit murder, extortion and criminal conspiracy under the IPC and the Arms Act. The police are also investigating how Rao runs the gang's activities from prison.