Kidnapping probe unearths adoption racket

Mumbai: The Mankhurd police’s investigations into the kidnapping of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy earlier this month have blown the lid off an adoption racket that has been operating in at least three States for more than a year. The police have rescued four children, who were sold to childless couples by the gang, and officials said more are expected to be rescued in the days to come.

The police arrested Yogita Saale (21) for allegedly kidnapping her relative’s one-and-a-half-year-old son on December 12. Inquiries found out that she had sold the boy to a gang of women for Rs. 2.5 lakh, and five members of the gang were subsequently arrested.

Over the next nine days, the police, based on the interrogation of the accused, sent teams to Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka. Additional Commissioner of Police (east region) Manoj Lohia said four children have been rescued. “We have rescued a 10-month-old boy from Gujarat, a six-month-old boy from Karnataka, and two boys, aged eight months and four months, from Goa. The boys were all sold to childless couples by the accused.”

Investigating officials said the accused, identified as Asha Thakur (36), Noorjehan Mulla (40), Prabhavati Naik (48) and Mala Wankhede (40), were operating for around a year and a half. While Thakur and Wankhede are based in Maharashtra, Wankhede has contacts in Gujarat, while Mulla and Naik are based in Goa and Karnataka. The women were allegedly gathering information about childless couples willing to adopt children outside the system and then acting accordingly.

“Not all of the children that the gang sold to the couples were kidnapped. One of the boys we rescued from Goa was born out of wedlock and bought by the gang from his mother, after which he was sold to a couple when he was four days old. In the case of the boy rescued from Gujarat, we have learned that his adoptive parents were childless and the mother’s sister got in touch with one of the accused, after which a deal was arranged. We are still investigating the backgrounds of the children,” said an officer.

Another officer said the accused would look for couples who are too poor to raise their children, and visit hospitals to identify children who could be easily kidnapped. The gang had a cardinal rule to always divide the money earned from adoptive parents equally and leave no room for any dispute over money.

“Usually, we get information about criminal gangs after one of the members, disgruntled at being paid unfairly, decides to turn on the rest of the members,” said the officer.

“Investigations have indicated that there are some more accused involved in the racket, and the scope is likely to extend to other States as well,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahaji Umap, Zone VI.

The police, however, find themselves facing a new problem. The adoptive parents of the rescued children are unwilling to accept that they will be losing their children and the police are trying to explain to them why they do not have any other option.

“At least with the adoptive parents, the children were being cared for and had a chance at a good future. Now, they will be sent to State-run children’s homes and end up getting swallowed by the system,” an officer said.