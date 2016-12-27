Kharghar playschool owner arrested in baby assault case

more-in

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar police on Monday arrested Pravin Nikam, husband of Priyanka Nikam, who ran Purva Playschool and Nursery where a 10-month-old was assaulted by a maid Afsana Shaikh in November.

Pravin was made a co-accused and then arrested. “The playschool was in the name of Pravin Nikam and his wife was just managing the functioning, so we made him a co-accused,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Prakash Nilewad.

On December 16, Priyanka was arrested and sent to judicial custody by a Panvel court following which the Kharghar police approached Alibag sessions court, seeking police custody.

On Friday, Alibag sessions court ordered Panvel court to review their order of judicial custody, acting on which the Panvel court on Monday granted Priyanka and Pravin Nikam two-day police custody.

“For the first time we have got police custody of Priyanka ever since her arrest. Since the duo will be under our custody, we can interrogate them to find out their role and involvement in the case,” said Mr. Nilewad.

The couple has been arrested under charges of attempt to murder. Priyanka, who was arrested on November 24 for voluntarily causing hurt to the 10-month-old baby, was released on bail on the same day.

The next day, the police added charges of attempt to murder after which her bail was cancelled on December 1. Priyanka then filed for anticipatory bail on December 7 before Alibag court and on December 15 before the High Court, and both got rejected. She surrendered on December 16.

The writer is a freelance journalist