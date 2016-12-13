Kayaker-cycling couple takes a Mumbai break

more-in

Sometime last year, Shanjali Shahi suggested that she and her partner Kaustubh Khade go to Goa for a weekend. “When he agreed, I told him, why don’t we go cycling from Mumbai?”

It wasn’t a far-fetched idea. Ms. Shahi has always loved the outdoors, and is building her endurance as a cyclist. Mr. Khade is a trained kayaker, having represented India at national and Asia-level championships. Mr. Khade and Ms. Shahi have been in a relationship for two years, during which time they have been pushing each other to undertake challenging expeditions. “Wherever we have to go in Mumbai, we cycle. Even to birthday parties or to meet friends.”

Frequent cycling, squash, and other sport excursions led them to think: what if they embarked on a long expedition together, and for a good cause? They are now on an expedition from Kutch to Kanyakumari. It began on November 17 and, after a few days’ break in Mumbai, is scheduled to continue till February. The next stop is Ratnagiri. Mr. Khade will kayak along the coastline while Ms. Shahi will cycle inland. The endeavour is aimed at raising funds for Magic Bus, an NGO promoting sports among children.

A daunting task

More challenging than ever is their current expedition: the sheer distance to be travelled — 3,000 km in total — the fitness level required, and the daunting physical landscape. “Gujarat has been beautiful, with varying colours in the water; but the dents in the coast made kayaking a bit of a struggle. I’m expecting Maharashtra to be a smoother stretch,” says Mr. Khade.

Says Ms. Shahi, “The roads in Gujarat were well-tarred and smooth, while Maharashtra so far has had broken roads and more uneven paths.” She used to finish the day’s kilometres before him: “now, he will have to wait at beaches for me,” she laughs.

Their training has been on since March. Daily fitness training of six to eight hours a day and endurance building were also part of the process. Ms. Shahi wanted to build her arm strength and her stamina; Mr. Khade wanted to get leaner and more muscular: “nothing but grilled chicken, three times a day,” says Ms. Shahi, “and even on our break days, it was only curry chicken.”

So far, they have been enjoying both the journey and the awareness towards sport in India. As a competing athlete, Mr. Khade experienced the lack of recognition and exposure towards kayaking, and sport generally, in India. For Ms. Shahi, the draw is to grow more adept at being outdoors — and “just to be outdoors. That’s what I love.”

Every day, after clocking in the requisite time, Mr. Khade and Ms. Shahi meet at a pre-decided location on the beach and discuss their journey. “There is so much time for reflection when you’re in the kayak,” says Mr. Khade. “There is no thought too small to enter your mind.”

They have been able to coordinate through their cell phones, but are expecting areas with patchy cell network ahead. “We just have to rely on luck.”

What are the toughest parts of this physical challenge, we ask them. Ms. Shahi’s response is quick: “To be honest, the funds!” Both of them quit their day jobs — he worked in engineering, she in marketing, at the same firm — to pursue sport full-time. Organising this expedition has been logistically challenging, as well as a constant endurance test. “Ultimately, we do it because this is what we want to be doing together.”

Up next, Mr. Khade and Ms. Shahi will continue to kayak and cycle the coastline of Maharashtra. Ms. Shahi wants to cycle the circumference of the Indian peninsula; Mr. Khade aims to be the first kayaker to travel the entire Indian coastline. They are well on their way toward achieving this goal.

The writer is an intern with The Hindu