Jayalalithaa’s death resonates in Mumbai

Jayalalithaa’s death has clearly impacted people far beyond Tamil Nadu. And Mumbai was no exception.

Mumbai airport employee Sundara Pandian, 46, has not eaten since he heard of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa’s death. “Last year, when Amma was facing imprisonment, I was so sad that I was almost on the verge of giving my life for her. This time, my friends and family have warned me against doing anything drastic,” he said.

Suppuraj, 60, regrets not being able to attend Jayalalithaa’s funeral in Chennai on Tuesday. “I had visited Chennai and tonsured my head when MGR (M.G. Ramachandran) had expired,” he said. “But this time, I got to know so late at night that I was not able to [reach in time for] the last rites. But I shall definitely visit her memorial and even offer food, as is the custom for when relatives die.”

Dharavi, with a large Tamil migrant population, is an important part of Tamil culture in Mumbai. Apart from offices of Tamil political parties, it also houses fan associations of movie stars like Rajinikanth, Ajith, Surya and Karthik.

Just outside the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) office is a huge school named after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kamaraj, with a tall statue of the Congress leader in front of it.

“There are so many Tamilian houses today in Mumbai which are in deep sorrow and where they have not even cooked food ,” said Padrakali Muthu, president, Maharashtra Cycle Feriwala Sangh, an association of food delivery workers. “Though some shops were closed, Amma’s personality inspired so much devotion among people that had the party cadres been a little more active, many more shopkeepers would have voluntarily closed shops in Dharavi to show respect for her.”

At the Mumbai office of the AIADMK at 90-ft Road, Dharavi, people from all walks of life — mainly Tamilians — poured in to share their grief. Two people with shaved heads were crying loudly and inconsolably in front of a picture of Jayalalithaa in the office.

Amidst pictures of her, MGR and the party’s mentor C. Annadurai, a crowd of supporters wearing black ribbons on their shirts sat glued to the only television set watching the live telecast of the funeral procession. Jayalalithaa’s images could be seen all over the office, be it on book covers, calendars, chains and bracelets, or pictures kept in purses.

Shops were selling AIADMK flags for Rs. 40 for people to put up at different localities across Mumbai.

The AIADMK cadres, incidentally, also include youngsters who were born and brought up in Mumbai, but continue to be drawn to the politics down South. “I was attracted to Amma’s dynamic leadership qualities since my college days here in Mumbai,” said M.S. Raja, who works for a multinational corporation. Some time ago, he grabbed the chance to meet Jayalalithaa by flying to Chennai. He recalls returning impressed by her. Most of the cadres mention having met Amma, as they call her, on a regular basis in Chennai.

Though the Mumbai AIADMK has been active for many years, they have never contested elections in Maharashtra. The only Tamil member of the State Legislative Assembly, Captain Tamil Selvan, contested from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The main task of the AIADMK in Mumbai is to help the Tamil community here get work done back in their native villages in Tamil Nadu. The unit restricts itself to offering political support to other parties, and many local leaders from other parties called up the local AIADMK cadres to offer their condolence.

K.S. Somasundaram, the Maharashtra secretary of the party. said “Amma never visited Mumbai after doing her maiden and only Hindi film, Izzat. Each time, we would invite her to Mumbai, she

would put it off saying that there was no occasion for her to visit the city. She just waved off the suggestion when I said we wanted to hold a special programme to felicitate her in Mumbai. But she was always approachable, and reached out to people in Mumbai as and when we sent an application for help. Letters of recommendation issued by us here in Mumbai would get a good response from legislators and party leaders in Tamil Nadu. When a poor Tamil autorickshaw driver’s daughter topped the CA exams, Amma reached out with financial help. When some Tamilians died in Vile Parle folllowing a commotion due to fear of the tsunami, she offered help.” Mr. Somasundaram flew to Chennai to attend his leader’s funeral.

Many cadres attended a silent rally organised by the party in Dharavi on Tuesday evening. A car decked with flowers carried a huge portrait of the former Chief Minister, while cadres walked behind carrying the party flag.

The writer is a freelance journalist.