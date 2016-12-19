Javadekar condemns beating of cricketer

more-in

Calling Pranav Dhanawade the pride of India, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the alleged beating up of the young cricketer was bad, and if true, he would talk to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the issue.

Mr. Javadekar said it’s the administration’s prerogative to finalise a spot for landing of helicopter of a minister. He also said that playgrounds should not be used as helipads.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the cricketer allegedly objected to the police who had asked him and his friends to vacate Subhash ground in Kalyan, where the minister’s chopper was supposed to land. — PTI