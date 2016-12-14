It’s a store, it’s his home 

“Life Is Beautiful,” says the colourful tattoo on Manish Arora’s foot. The tattoo in question was revealed to his 100,000 Instagram followers last week, and is a smattering of pink hearts and butterflies. It’s as colour-splashed as a tattoo can legitimately get. But then, we are talking about Manish Arora.

‘Life is Beautiful’, has been Arora’s life mantra for the last few years. His show at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour on December 10, which saw actress and style icon Kangna Ranaut walk for him in a fluorescent green and pink lehenga with a matching daisy on her head, was an expression of that mantra. The show also saw an opening act by the Midival Punditz featuring musicians Raghu Dixit, Karsh Kale and Ajay Prasanna.

The 35 spellbinding pieces made for the fashion tour from his Indian line (completely different from his international line) had more colour than he’s ever used in the past. As if that was even possible, but it’s true. “It’s obviously my style. It’s not the kind of clothes you can [traditionally] wear to a wedding, even though it’s mostly anarkalis and lehengas, and is very festive. But if you can, that’s great,” Arora says, while speaking to The Hindu.

Arora has been rigorously using the ‘Life is Beautiful’ elixir in everything he’s done this year, be it his shows, various brand collaborations or his tattoo. “I want to continue doing that for the next couple of years. I feel we need this mantra right now. We all need to remember that no matter what’s happening in the world, we are alive and existing and we should celebrate that. And that life, indeed, is beautiful. When people wear my clothes, they must feel a sense of joy. If I have managed to do that, then I think I have succeeded.”Life has been rather good this year for the maverick designer.

In February, Arora was awarded the Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur by François Richier, the French ambassador to India. Arora is the only Indian designer to have received this honour.And he’s just launched his second Mumbai store in Kala Ghoda. The store is behind the now-shuttered but iconic Mumbai landmark, Rhythm House, which Arora used to frequent to buy music as a child. “I love the neighbourhood. I remember travelling all the way to Kala Ghoda from Malad, where I used to live. It was a trek. Those days, Kala Ghoda was not so trendy. The store is really an extension of my house. Since I can’t call everybody home, I can make the store look like my home.”

Arora completes 20 years in fashion next year. While many of his contemporaries write memoirs, throw grand bashes and bag magazine covers on reaching the two-decade mark, Arora’s almost forgotten that he’s been making clothes for so long. “I know that I finished 10 years in Paris this year though. I want to come across as a young designer, I feel like I have just begun. To be honest, I never imagined this would happen. It all fell into place. I never had time to sit down and analyse it all.”Nudge him to talk about demonetisation and its impact on fashion, and Arora makes a pertinent point.

“Of course people are not spending so much money any more, and that’s not just for fashion. I don’t know if this is the right time to do it, but ethically, it’s a great thing. Personally, I am not affected, as I have always been 100 per cent clean in my business and in my life. But the problem is Indians always find a way around things. That’s the general attitude of people.”Few designers in the subcontinent and the rest of the world are as prolific as Arora when it comes to brand collaborations. He’s had 12 successful collaborations and counting.

More recently, Arora has been approached by Swarovski to design nine of their store windows in Austria and Vienna, along with their restaurants that will be unveiled in March 2017. On the cards is yet another brand collaboration with Hasbro’s toy brand My Little Pony.Indeed, it’s a Technicolor life full of beauty for the designer. Or, as they say in his second home, Paris, “La vie est belle”.

The author is a freelance writer