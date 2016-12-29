Irate AI passengers block boarding gate

more-in

MUMBAI: Agitated passengers of Air India Express, who had been waiting to board their flight to Dubai since 9 a.m. on Wednesday night, blocked the boarding gate for an Air India flight at T2 and did not allow passengers to board the Dubai-bound flight until they were given a satisfactory explanation for delay of over 10 hours, or adequate compensation.

The incident took place at 9 p.m. at gate no 67-B when Air India announced the boarding of its flight AI-983 to Dubai. Scores of Air India Express passengers, who were booked on the IX-247 flight and were waiting inside the terminal since morning without proper information, rushed to the gate and created a ruckus. Some of them demanded they be accommodated on that flight.

“We 180 passengers are waiting here and the airline behaved very carelessly. There was no senior Air India Express official here to talk to us and give any credible information. They were lying repeatedly about the arrival of the flight from Sharjah, which never landed,” said Zahra Amiruddin, a city-based passenger booked on the delayed flight with her parents and grandmother.

She said her flight was originally scheduled to depart at 1.10 p.m. and had reached the airport at 9 a.m. like other passengers. “They first said the flight will leave at 1.35 p.m.. and then there was no information till 7 p.m. when they said the flight would leave at 9 p.m. Till now, we don’t know when it will depart. They are not willing to give any refunds. Air India is not willing to take any responsibility, which is bad,” Ms. Amiruddin said.

Confirming the incident, an Air India spokesperson said “The Air India Express flight has been delayed due to the delayed arrival of the incoming flight which was held up in Sharjah due to bad weather conditions. The flight will now take off from Mumbai at 11 p.m.”