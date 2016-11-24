Investigation shows Peter opposed Rahul-Sheena affair: HC

more-in

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court said there is “enough material in the investigation to prima facie infer that the applicant (Peter) was also not in support of relationship of Rahul with Sheena” while rejecting the bail plea filed by former media executive Peter Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case. Peter is a co-accused in the sensational murder case that came to light in 2015, along with his wife Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai.

Taking into consideration statements of witnesses in the case, the court said they talk about Peter’s involvement in the murder. A single-judge bench comprising Justice N.W. Sambre in its order recorded, “At the outset, it is required to note that the statement of co-accused, Shyamvar raises finger towards the applicant as regards his involvement. The statement of adopted daughter Vidhi also speaks of disapproval of relationship between Sheena and Rahul by the applicant. The statement of other witnesses namely, Pritul Singhvi, domestic help Waghmare also points finger of involvement of the applicant to the crime in question.”

By discarding the submissions made by Peter’s advocate, the court said, “The submission that the applicant was misled by Indrani as regards the whereabouts of daughter, Sheena and he was made to believe that Sheena is very much alive, not in touch with Rahul son of the applicant and is residing out of the country is completely unbelievable.”

The court said, “Even though the applicant is a stepfather of deceased, Sheena and he claims to have supported the relationship of his son, Rahul with Sheena, in such an eventuality, the least that was expected is, applicant being the stepfather of Sheena and father of Rahul should know her whereabouts. It is really unbelievable that, a stepfather has no concern for a daughter for almost three years as regards her whereabouts.”

While recording that the lower court has rejected Peter’s bail applications twice, the court said, “There is enough material in the investigation to prima facie infer that the applicant was also not in support of relationship of Rahul with Sheena. Therefore the bail application is rejected.”

Peter was arrested by CBI on November 19 and has been in judicial custody from December 2015.