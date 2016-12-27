Indrani Mukerjea performs father’s post-death rituals

Indrani Mukerjea stepping out of a police van in Mulund on Tuesday to perform post-death rituals of her father. | Photo Credit: Imtiyaz Shaikh

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, stepped out of the Byculla jail amid tight security on Tuesday to perform the post-death rituals of her father Upendra Kumar Bora.

She was taken to the Brahman Seva Samiti hall in suburban Mulund in a police van this morning. Teams from the local Navghar police station were also deployed at the site. The area was heavily barricaded to control the rush of media and curious onlookers who thronged the place to get a glimpse of Indrani, accused in one the most high profile and sensational murder cases in recent times.

Indrani Mukerjea leaving the Brahmin Seva Samiti, mulund, after performing her father’s last rites on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Rajesh Gupta

Indrani was informed by authorities last week that her father had died in Guwahati on December 15. She then filed a bail application on December 19 seeking permission to go to Guwahati to perform the last rituals.

However, Judge H.S. Mahajan of the special CBI court refused her permission to go to Guwahati and gave her a day’s conditional bail to perform the rituals in Mumbai. The judge also ordered that Indrani be not allowed to talk to the media.

Indrani performed the rituals in an area that was blocked from the view of the media. Later, she offered prayers at a neighbouring temple after which the police van took her back to Byculla jail well before the 7 p.m. deadline set by the court.