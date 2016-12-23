Indrani Mukerjea gets one-day bail for father’s last rites

more-in

The special CBI court on Thursday granted a day’s bail to Indrani Mukerjea to perform her father’s last rites in Mumbai.

Indrani, prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, was informed by the authorities that her father Upendra Kumar Bora died on December 15. She then filed a bail application on December 19 seeking permission to go to Guwahati to perform the last rituals.

However, Judge H.S. Mahajan granted her a day’s bail on December 27 on condition that she is escorted by the police all the time. Indrani has been at Byculla jail for over a year.

Her son and Sheena’s younger brother, Mekhail Bora, had through an application, opposed Indrani’s bail and said, he has already commenced the rituals in Guwahati. Moreover, the application said, Indrani “is accused of murdering my elder sister Sheena and ruining my family”. She should not be allowed to come to Guwahati as it will create chaos and unnecessary disturbance in his life due to the presence of media and others, he said.

Just as the day’s proceedings were ending, Indrani raised her hand and told the judge she had two requests.

“I am in jail for past 15 months and have seen the suffering (of fellow inmates). I don’t need assets as I am leading a simple life and want to donate 75 per cent of my property,” she said.

When the judge said she did not need the court’s permission to do so, she said she was making the request as she was in the court’s custody. The judge then asked her to make an application. She said she wanted to donate half the property to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and the rest to an organisation working for women and children.

Indrani said she also wanted to donate her organs. “I don’t know what the judgement is going to be. I may be sent to the gallows or to life imprisonment or I will be acquitted. But I want to donate my organs,” she said.

The judge then asked her husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea, arrested for allegedly being party to the murder conspiracy, if he too wanted to donate organs.

“My organs are fine and I don’t intend to donate them,” Peter replied. (With agencies)